Minor among four held in Delhi building arson case

A devastating fire that tore through a five-storey residential building in Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension, claiming three lives and injuring several others, was a planned act of arson carried out to settle a personal score, police said on Sunday.

The blaze erupted at around 2:24 am on 12 June in the Govindpuri area of southeast Delhi, triggering a massive rescue operation. Three people lost their lives and at least eight others suffered injuries, with victims rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

What initially appeared to be an accidental fire has now taken a dramatic turn, with investigators concluding that the incident was deliberately orchestrated.

According to police, CCTV footage from the area showed a young woman entering the premises shortly before the fire broke out. The footage became a crucial lead in the investigation, eventually leading officers to a 17-year-old girl.

During questioning, the minor allegedly revealed that she had been persuaded by a woman identified as Sarita, 27, to procure petrol and a matchbox and set fire to a scooter belonging to a resident named Deepak. The alleged motive was a monetary dispute.