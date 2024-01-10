Minority status cannot be detracted merely because educational institution regulated by a statute: CJI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Monday, 8 January orally observed that an educational institution could not be deprived from enjoying minority status merely because it is being regulated by a statute made by the Centre or a state government.

Presiding over a 7-judge Constitution Bench hearing a clutch of pleas concerning the minority status of of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU),he said: "The State in public interest is entitled to regulate administration to ensure that conditions of service of teachers are fair, the staff of the institution is not maltreated or deprived of basic condition of service, minimum requirement for conferment of degrees, standards of examination, standards of syllabus or curriculum.

"There are a variety of administration requirements which the state can impose. That does not detract from the (minority character of the institution). That applies across the board, irrespective of whether it is a minority or non-minority institution."

The CJI said that Article 30 – which deals with the right of minorities to establish and administer educational institutions – uses the expression “establish and administer” and to make Article 30 effective, "we do not have to postulate the administration by absolute minority".

"Today, in a regulated state, nothing is absolute. Merely because the right to administer is regulated by a statute, does not detract the minority character of the institution,” he said.