'Misconceived': Gujarat HC dismisses PIL against azaan on loudspeakers

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday, 28 November dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to impose a prohibition on the utilisation of loudspeakers for broadcasting azaan, or the Islamic call to prayer, from mosques.

A bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha P. Mayee termed the petition as "wholly misconceived".

The PIL by Bajrang Dal leader Shaktisinh Zala alleged that amplifying azaan via loudspeakers resulted in "noise pollution," adversely affecting the health of the general populace, particularly children, and causing other inconveniences.

However, the court observed that the petitioner's claims lacked empirical evidence and scientific basis. In its judgment, the bench emphasised that azaan, typically lasting a maximum of 10 minutes, was unlikely to reach decibel levels that could constitute a significant noise pollution hazard.