UP temple 'purified' after Muslim MLA's visit

Members of Hindu outfits sprinkled water from the Ganga all over a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharth Nagar district on Monday, 27 November, to 'purify' it after a Muslim MLA visited the shrine.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator from Domariaganj, Saiyada Khatoon, said that she was invited by the administration of the Samya Mata temple in Balwa village, of Siddharth Nagar district, to attend an event on Sunday.

After the Ram Katha event, the chairman of the local panchayat and members of some other Hindu organisations visited the temple on Monday, sprinkled Gangajal, recited the Hanuman Chalisa and shouted slogans against Khatoon, the police said.

Dharmaraj Verma, chairman of the Barhni Chafa Nagar panchayat, said, “Samya Mata mandir is a centre of faith for devotees. People throng the temple with a dedication that was disrespected by the local MLA. She is non-vegetarian and her visit affected the sanctity of the place.”

He was accompanied by members of different Hindu organisations, including Santosh Paswan, Mithlesh Pandey, Vijai Madhesia and Pramod Gautam.

Verma said that he sprinkled Gangajal through the temple to 'purify' it.