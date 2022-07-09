Miscreant dead after being shot in Delhi Police encounter

A 23-year-old miscreant involved in several criminal cases died after he was shot during an encounter with the Delhi Police in the northeast area of the national capital, an official said on Saturday.



The deceased, identified as Aakash alias Thalau alias Illu, was a bad character of the New Usmanpur police station area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain is said to have effective check over incidents of robbery and snatching. A crack team and other staff of New Usmanpur police station were deployed in plain clothes near 5th Pusta, Delhi.



"During analysis of reported incidents, one common thing had emerged that a group of young boys, which included some in girl's dress to attract commuters, are involved in several robbery cases in and around Yamuna Khadar area," the DCP said.



On Friday at around 8.30 p.m., the police team noticed an injured person identified as Tushar, coming from Khadar area. He told that 5 to 6 people attacked him and snatched his mobile phone. He bore a serious injury so was sent to hospital.