Mithun Chakraborty to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award, PM Modi congratulates

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty, renowned for his iconic role in Disco Dancer, will be conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this on Monday, 30 September, in a post on X.

"From the streets of Kolkata to cinematic heights; Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke selection jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian cinema," Vaishnaw said.

The minister said the award will be presented to the veteran actor at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on 8 October.

Expressing delight at veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on lauded him as a cultural icon.

In a post on X, Modi said, ‘Delighted that Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema.‘

A few years back, the ageing Bengali film star who has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party was articulating public sentiment when he declared in Kolkata that he as a politician was like a ‘pure’ cobra, that one bite from him was enough to turn people into portraits on walls.

The star himself elaborated that he meant to say that BJP’s bite was worse than the others. A former Naxalite, Chakraborty’s ‘Build Bengal’ journey has taken him from the Left to the Right without much effort.