Mixed reaction to SC’s refusal to lay down cooling-off period for judges

There have been mixed reactions to the Supreme Court’s dismissal of a petition on Wednesday (6 September), seeking a cooling-off period for judges of constitutional courts.

A section of the lawyers held that since in India, the government is the biggest litigant—with over 70 per cent of the cases in court involving union or state governments—a cooling-off period should and indeed could have been laid down by the apex court. Others argued that given the way the petition and the prayer clause were drafted, the court had little option but to dismiss it.

A public interest litigation by the Bombay Lawyers Association was dismissed by a Supreme Court bench comprising justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia. The petition had prayed for a cooling off period of two years before a retired judge of a constitutional court could accept a ‘post-retirement appointment’.