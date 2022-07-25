Mizoram court sentences lone BJP MLA, 12 others to 1-year imprisonment

The Governor following the complaint had constituted a one-man inquiry commission and based on the commission's report, the Mizoram District Council and Minority Affairs Department registered an FIR with the state Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in 2018.



When Vanlalhmuaka made the complaint, the Congress was governing the CADC headed by B.D. Chakma as CEM. Chakma later elected to the state Assembly on a Congress ticket and became a minister of the state till his resignation in 2017 in protest against denial of medical seats to four Chakma students by the then state government led by the Congress leader Lal Thanhawla. He later joined the BJP and was elected to the state Assembly as the saffron party's nominee in 2018 Assembly polls, thus becoming the first ever BJP MLA from the bordering Northeastern state.