MNS workers detained outside the Raj Thackeray's Mumbai home, 9 held in Pune

In Pune also, eight-nine MNS workers were detained when they came out of a Hanuman temple after performing 'aarti', the officials said.

Heavy police security was deployed in Mumbai in the wake of Thackeray's call for silencing loudspeakers atop mosques.

Police deployment outside Thackeray's residence 'Shivtirth' in the Shivaji Park area was also enhanced and barricades were placed on the road for smooth traffic movement.

MNS functionaries Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri were earlier served notices under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 149 (for preventing cognisable offences).

After meeting Raj Thackeray on Wednesday, Deshpande came out and was speaking to reporters when a police team came towards him and tried to take him into custody.

However, Deshpande quickly sat in an SUV and left from the spot.

The police detained some other MNS workers and took them to the Shivaji Park police station in a private taxi, the official said.

Those detained were earlier served notices earlier under various CrPC sections as a precautionary measure, he said.