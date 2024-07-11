Mob assault: Mamata charges BJP, a section of media with maligning Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 11 July, blamed the BJP and a section of the media for maligning the state over the recent incident of mob assault in Ariadaha in North 24-Parganas district.

While speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport, Banerjee said a two-year-old incident, a video clip of which had gone viral, happened when Arjun Singh was BJP MP of Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

She accused a section of the TV channels of showing the old incident repeatedly ahead of Wednesday's by-elections at the behest of the BJP.

"A section of the media and BJP are trying to malign the state as part of their damage control for the defeat that BJP has suffered in Bengal. The scandal that they ran doesn't align with Bengal's values. They presented a one-sided news item about an incident of 2021 continuously for 72 hours," she said.

The TMC supremo claimed that some TV channels are working in a biased manner favouring the BJP due to fear of CBI-ED raids.