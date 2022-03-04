Moderate to heavy rain & snow forecast in J&K, Ladakh

Rain and snow lashed J&K and Ladakh on Friday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast moderate to heavy rain and snow during the next 24 hours.



"Moderate to heavy rain/snow with thunderstorms is likely to occur in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours.



"A fresh WD (Western disturbance) is likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from 6th March to 7th March. Widespread Light to moderate rain in plains with moderate snowfall over middle and higher reaches of Kashmir Division most likely to occur.