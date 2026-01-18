Modi government living in denial on air pollution crisis: Cong cites World Bank report

The Congress on Sunday cited a World Bank report on air pollution to question how long the Modi government would continue to remain in “denial” over what it described as a deepening public health and economic crisis linked to poor air quality.

Congress general secretary (communications) and former Union environment minister Jairam Ramesh referred to the World Bank report titled A Breath of Change, which estimates that around one million premature deaths occur annually across the Indo-Gangetic Plains and Himalayan foothills due to air pollution.

“The World Bank’s latest report on air pollution in the Indo-Gangetic Plains and Himalayan foothills, titled A Breath of Change, is comprehensive, evidence-based, and unambiguous. It is also, obviously, very timely,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

“It highlights the fact that there are now around one million premature deaths annually in this region, which also suffers economic losses of about 10 per cent of regional GDP every year,” he added.

Ramesh said the report clearly outlines what needs to be done, including strict enforcement of emission norms for coal-based power plants, accelerated retirement of the oldest units, a shift from city-centric action plans to legally empowered airshed-based governance cutting across states, and expansion and electrification of public transport along with tighter vehicle emission and fuel standards.