Modi plans, Shah operationalises, and CEC implements 'vote chori'; they will pay the price: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans "vote theft" from behind the scenes, which is operationalised by Home Minister Amit Shah and implemented by CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Claiming that Modi, Shah, and the Chief Election Commissioner are having "sleepless nights", he said they will face justice and pay the price for ‘vote chori’.

Addressing a rally in Margao in south Goa, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha accused the Centre of creating a "system" akin to a quid pro quo, which he claimed involves awarding contracts to select billionaires who do the government's bidding.

Before addressing the rally, Gandhi participated in the Congress's 'Goy Rakhon Yatra' on its concluding day and walked two kilometres with workers and leaders.

The 27-day-long 'Goy Rakhon Yatra' (campaign to protect Goa) covered all 40 assembly constituencies in the state which, the party said, was a movement to safeguard the state's land, environment, cultural heritage and identity.

Gandhi said Goa belonged to its people and not to the chief minister or ministers, adding that residents should have access to education, healthcare, employment and a protected environment.

He said the Congress would continue its fight against the BJP's ideology and urged party workers to maintain their efforts even after the conclusion of the yatra.

Taking potshots at the Prime Minister, Gandhi said, "Have you observed? Have you noticed? Where is the 56-inch chest of Modiji these days?”

On SIR and ‘vote chori’ he said, "There is no confusion anymore. Gyanesh Kumar implements the vote theft, Amit Shah operationalises it, and Prime Minister does the entire planning from behind the scenes."

He said, "Modi, Shah and Kumar will face justice and pay the price for what they have done."

Appealing to voters to give the Congress a full majority in the 2027 Goa assembly elections, Gandhi urged party workers and citizens to continue reaching out to people across the state.

Gandhi urged Congress workers to remain vigilant during elections, saying they were "the guardians of the Constitution" and had a responsibility to expose alleged electoral malpractice.

Accusing the BJP-led Union government of favouring industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, Gandhi alleged that infrastructure projects and other economic opportunities were being handed over to billionaires in exchange for publicity and political support.

"This is their system. This is how their system works: give billionaires money, give them contracts, give them land. In return, the billionaires do their marketing," he alleged.

"Goa is a paradise, one of the most beautiful places in the country, with a great culture," he said, alleging that the state's land was being taken away and handed over to billionaires.

"They have destroyed the entire system and dismantled the employment structure," the Congress MP said.

(With agency inputs)