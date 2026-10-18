Cong accuses ECI of enabling ‘vote theft’ by withholding searchable voter lists

The Congress on Sunday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of facilitating electoral fraud by refusing to provide political parties with searchable digital voter lists for eight years, citing a recent order allowing access to such data for the Special Summary Revision (SSR).

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the party had “consistently, firmly, and vehemently” demanded voter lists in a digital format that would allow names and other details to be searched easily. He alleged that the ECI had “repeatedly rejected this demand”.

Ramesh claimed that the poll body stopped providing voter lists in machine-readable formats in 2018, after the Congress identified what it described as lakhs of fake voters in Madhya Pradesh. He alleged that the demand had been rejected for eight years “to enable vote theft”.

Referring to an ECI order dated 15 October, Ramesh said the poll body had now agreed to provide searchable digital voter lists for the SSR process. He said the exercise had resumed after a gap of two years in 17 states and Union territories, attributing the development to protests against alleged electoral malpractice.