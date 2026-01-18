Why I have never voted, and perhaps never will

Reflecting on my younger days, I can think of two reasons why I never voted. I usually had to travel long distances the day before polling to be able to cover a sensitive or key constituency and return in time to file a report or two. I was never in my own constituency on polling days. The question of casting my vote never arose.

The second reason for not casting my vote was my cynicism about the political and the electoral system. The cynicism has only grown as I witnessed first-hand how elections are managed, how money is spent and how polling is manipulated. Having friends in the IAS also helped in gaining insights into the political pressures at work.

Way back in 1977, when the Congress was swept out of power and many of us were euphoric, I saw one polling party stuffing ballots into the boxes.

In later years I saw polling parties being ‘entertained’ in villages by dominating groups, looting of ballot boxes, the blatant appeal made to caste and religion and of course violence on the polling day, plenty of it. I encountered voters who did not know who they were voting for or why. I met officials who were openly partisan and ‘dons’ who were confident of winning even before a vote was cast.

I was also witness to the T.N. Seshan ‘era’ and as late as in 2005, control rooms, CCTV cameras and mobile phones being used on polling days to keep watch over booths. It still did not ‘feel’ right with too many bureaucratic controls and too little of people’s participation.

A key reason for not feeling the necessity to exercise my franchise has been the candidates put up by different political parties. Often they were moneybags or people with known links to the underworld.

There were candidates known to be bigots, extortionists or worse. There were candidates who seemed decent enough but who never inspired me to want to stand in a queue or canvass for them. Above all, most of the time I had no clue as to the candidates. I did not know them and knew of no good reason why they were candidates in the first place.

Nor did they take up issues that concerned the people. The closest I have come to a candidate who I might have liked to vote for is Ravindra Varma from Karnataka, who contested the Lok Sabha election from Ranchi in 1977. He won and went on to become a minister in the Janata Party government headed by Morarji Desai. But then he never returned to Ranchi.