Rahul Gandhi alleges ‘vote theft’ as Maharashtra polls hit by ink controversy

A row over the quality of so-called ‘indelible’ ink used in Maharashtra’s civic elections escalated on Friday, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing the Election Commission of eroding public trust and describing alleged vote manipulation as an “anti-national act”.

The controversy centres on marker pens used to mark voters’ fingers during polling for 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Opposition leaders and voters claimed the ink could be easily removed, potentially allowing fraudulent voting.

Videos circulated widely on social media appeared to show the ink being wiped off using chemicals such as acetone, claims rejected by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Reacting to the reports, Gandhi shared a media article on social platform X highlighting complaints about fading ink. “Election commission gaslighting citizens is how trust has collapsed in our democracy. Vote chori is an anti-national act,” he wrote.

Amid mounting criticism, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Thursday evening that it would conduct a comprehensive probe into the quality of the marker pens. State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said the inquiry would examine both the ink used and the authenticity of the videos circulating online.

“We will verify whether the ink was applied during voting or removed in a mischievous manner,” Waghmare said, adding that random samples of marker pens used across the state would be tested. He noted that the ink formula is approved by the Election Commission of India and that the pens were supplied by a private manufacturer.

In response to the controversy, the SEC said it would abandon the use of marker pens for upcoming Zilla Parishad elections and revert to the traditional indelible ink produced by Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited, which is used in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.