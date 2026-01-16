Rahul Gandhi alleges ‘vote theft’ as Maharashtra polls hit by ink controversy
State election body orders probe into marker pens amid opposition backlash
A row over the quality of so-called ‘indelible’ ink used in Maharashtra’s civic elections escalated on Friday, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing the Election Commission of eroding public trust and describing alleged vote manipulation as an “anti-national act”.
The controversy centres on marker pens used to mark voters’ fingers during polling for 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Opposition leaders and voters claimed the ink could be easily removed, potentially allowing fraudulent voting.
Videos circulated widely on social media appeared to show the ink being wiped off using chemicals such as acetone, claims rejected by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Reacting to the reports, Gandhi shared a media article on social platform X highlighting complaints about fading ink. “Election commission gaslighting citizens is how trust has collapsed in our democracy. Vote chori is an anti-national act,” he wrote.
Amid mounting criticism, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Thursday evening that it would conduct a comprehensive probe into the quality of the marker pens. State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said the inquiry would examine both the ink used and the authenticity of the videos circulating online.
“We will verify whether the ink was applied during voting or removed in a mischievous manner,” Waghmare said, adding that random samples of marker pens used across the state would be tested. He noted that the ink formula is approved by the Election Commission of India and that the pens were supplied by a private manufacturer.
In response to the controversy, the SEC said it would abandon the use of marker pens for upcoming Zilla Parishad elections and revert to the traditional indelible ink produced by Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited, which is used in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.
An SEC official said the marker pens were supplied by Kores (India) Ltd in line with the commission’s specifications, with three pens allocated to each polling booth. The pens have reportedly been in use for local body elections since 2011.
The issue drew sharp reactions across the political spectrum. Mumbai Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad posted a video showing a party colleague removing the ink from his finger, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray raised concerns after voting in Dadar.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray described the reports as “shocking” and accused the state election commissioner of favouring the ruling BJP-led alliance, demanding his suspension — an allegation echoed by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar.
State minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat also backed claims that the ink could be washed off easily.
The SEC, however, maintained that electoral safeguards would prevent repeat voting even if the ink mark were removed, insisting the integrity of the polling process remained intact.
