The fantasy of ‘free and fair’ elections

Can a political party in a functioning democracy be allowed to disburse Rs 40,000 crore of taxpayers’ money before and during an election? The elections in Bihar this month, and in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra earlier, have demonstrated that ruling parties can certainly get away with it.

That is, if institutions designed to prevent abuse of power by ruling political parties will let them or are, in fact, complicit. In a storied past first-time voters might not even remember, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had earned for itself a global reputation as a guardian of free and fair elections. That could have been in a lost civilisation, though, if you measure how far we have come from those days.

Should the ECI in all fairness have allowed the use of public money just ahead of elections? Was it not abundantly clear that the idea was to influence the electoral outcome? Did it not matter that there was no prior budgeting, no deliberation in the legislative Assembly, for this supposedly ‘ongoing’ scheme? Is it not obvious that only a party in power, with access to the state exchequer, can misuse public funds in this manner? And does that not violate the ‘free and fair’ principle that must underpin the conduct of elections in a functioning democracy?

Did the Rs 10,000 cash transfer in Bihar not violate the Election Commission’s own Model Code of Conduct (MCC)? “I am disgusted with this Election Commission,” said a former bureaucrat with a long association with the ECI.

Where did the bankrupt Bihar government find the money? Did it perhaps borrow or receive the amount as a special grant from the Union government? In either case, this would amount to a corrupt practice in any functioning democracy. That emphasis is also a story, possibly for another day, but we must still evaluate our elections in their pretend framework.