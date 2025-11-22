Is it time yet to boycott elections?

After the Bihar results, many people asked me the same question — what’s the point of contesting elections anymore? If every election will hand the BJP victory on a platter and decimate the Opposition, why grant legitimacy to a foregone conclusion? Why shouldn’t the Opposition boycott the elections? Why shouldn’t citizens themselves pressure the Opposition to stay away from upcoming polls?

I don’t agree with this conclusion. But the question is a serious one. The people asking it are not leaders of defeated parties. They have no personal stake in the Opposition. Most of them are ordinary citizens, thinkers, activists — people who are attached not to any party but to democratic norms, to the idea of the Republic, concerned about its future. The question is not an idle thought. It arises from the slow decay of our democracy — a decay that worries people who care.

Like many long-established democracies around the world, India too has now reached a point where it cannot be described as a functioning democracy, or even a flawed one. Nor is it an old-style dictatorship — the kind with martial law and censorship. The 21st century has brought forth a new model of authoritarianism in which institutions and democratic conventions are hollowed out, while retaining the ritual of elections.

Power still needs a veneer of public endorsement, so elections must exist. But the playing field is not level; for the Opposition, elections are now like a hurdle race. Yet, they can still win. Because the regime needs the theatre of public approval, elections cannot become an outright farce; they must seem to mirror public sentiment. Winning an election is incredibly hard for those who oppose the government, but it’s still not impossible.