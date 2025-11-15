Is this another stolen mandate?

The headline of the story we ran in this paper in the edition dated 19 October read: ‘Is INDIA ready for the NDA–ECI alliance?’ Well, the Opposition in Bihar may have been fearing the worst, but they weren’t letting on—not till the last ball had been bowled, to borrow vocabulary from another sport—that they knew the match was likely fixed.

Addressing the media in Delhi on 5 November, after the ‘H-files’ exposé about the alleged rigging of the 2024 assembly elections in Haryana, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said: “It is pretty clear to us that now this [institutionalised rigging by the ECI] is a system. [It] has now been industrialised, and it can be used in any state, and it is going to be used in Bihar. I’m confident that after the Bihar election, we’ll get the same record, and we’ll show you that the same thing has happened in Bihar.”

The ‘H-files’ exposé was not even a standalone—it came on the heels of similarly damning disclosures about Mahadevpura in Karnataka (Lok Sabha 2024) and Aland, also in Karnataka (assembly polls, 2023). Investigations about the ECI’s special intensive revision (SIR) exercise, by a motley bunch of non-corporate media outlets, intrepid YouTubers and independent experts have also raised deeply unsettling questions about the sanctity of the voter rolls and the conduct of elections.

Talking to National Herald about the SIR, CPI-ML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya had said (NH, 3 August) that it was more apt to think of the SIR as ‘Special Intensive Reconstruction’. Prescient words! But before we recall other incriminating details of this exercise, to understand why Bhattacharya thought the supposed ‘revision’ was in fact a ‘reconstruction’, or indeed why we think this is not a genuine mandate for the NDA, let’s dispense with what the poll numbers seem to foretell.

At the time of writing, the BJP was leading in 92 of the 101 seats it had contested—a strike rate of 91 per cent, if these leads convert into wins. Nitish Kumar’s JD-U was ahead in 83 seats; Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which fought 29 seats, was ahead in 19.