Bihar’s big question: Did counted votes exceed polled votes?

A seemingly striking discrepancy at the heart of Bihar’s recent Assembly election statistics has led political economist Parakala Prabhakar to publicly confront the Election Commission of India (ECI): how did the number of votes counted in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls exceed the number of votes that the ECI’s own turnout figures indicate were polled?

In a detailed 12-part thread on X, Prabhakar lays out what he calls a series of numerical red flags — gaps, revisions and omissions — that, he argues, warrant immediate clarification from the Commission.

Prabhakar’s central concern is straightforward. Using the ECI’s final electorate figure — 7,45,26,858 electors, published after polling — and the Commission’s declared voter turnout of 67.13 per cent, he calculates that Bihar should have recorded roughly 5,00,29,880 votes polled.

Yet when he adds up the votes counted across all 243 Assembly constituencies, the total is 5,02,07,553. That difference of 1,77,673 forms the core of his demand: a transparent explanation of how counted votes came to exceed the ECI’s own estimate of polled votes.

This numerical gap, he argues, is inseparable from a second pattern — the ECI’s multiple revisions of Bihar’s electorate in the weeks between the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the close of polls.

On 30 September, after announcing the SIR “successfully completed”, the Commission put the electorate at “~7.42 crore” (where ~ stands for approximately). Prabhakar questions this approximation, saying an SIR is meant to produce a precise figure.