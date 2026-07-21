Modiji, nation is not your father’s: Kejriwal likens Modi to Gen Dyer

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the police action against protesters demonstrating over the alleged NEET paper leak, comparing him to British military officer Reginald Dyer and accusing the Centre of intimidating students.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal criticised reports that Delhi Police would register FIRs against those who participated in Monday's protest, saying the government should stop "threatening" citizens.

"Modi ji, this country does not belong to your father; it belongs to 140 crore Indians. Stop issuing threats, otherwise the people of this country will give such a reply that history will remember the fate of a dictator," he said.

Referring to the police action during Monday's protest, Kejriwal alleged that the government had used excessive force against students and young people.

"The way the Modi government attacked the children and youth of this country yesterday, I believe history has never witnessed anything like this," he said, adding that the Centre had "surpassed even the British" in its treatment of protesters.

The former Delhi chief minister cited videos circulating on social media that purportedly showed police personnel baton-charging students and firing tear gas shells at peaceful demonstrators.

He alleged that some students had been detained without information being shared with their families and accused the Delhi Police of registering "false" FIRs against protesters.