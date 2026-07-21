Modiji, nation is not your father’s: Kejriwal likens Modi to Gen Dyer
AAP chief alleges police excesses, warns against proposed FIRs, announces legal aid for protesters
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the police action against protesters demonstrating over the alleged NEET paper leak, comparing him to British military officer Reginald Dyer and accusing the Centre of intimidating students.
Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal criticised reports that Delhi Police would register FIRs against those who participated in Monday's protest, saying the government should stop "threatening" citizens.
"Modi ji, this country does not belong to your father; it belongs to 140 crore Indians. Stop issuing threats, otherwise the people of this country will give such a reply that history will remember the fate of a dictator," he said.
Referring to the police action during Monday's protest, Kejriwal alleged that the government had used excessive force against students and young people.
"The way the Modi government attacked the children and youth of this country yesterday, I believe history has never witnessed anything like this," he said, adding that the Centre had "surpassed even the British" in its treatment of protesters.
The former Delhi chief minister cited videos circulating on social media that purportedly showed police personnel baton-charging students and firing tear gas shells at peaceful demonstrators.
He alleged that some students had been detained without information being shared with their families and accused the Delhi Police of registering "false" FIRs against protesters.
Kejriwal also compared the Prime Minister to Reginald Dyer, the British officer who ordered troops to fire on civilians at Jallianwala Bagh in 1919.
"Such brutality has never been seen before. It feels as though even what General Dyer did at Jallianwala Bagh has been surpassed. Some people are saying General Dyer has been reborn in the form of Modi ji," he said.
Announcing legal support for those detained, Kejriwal said the AAP had constituted a legal team to assist protesters and their families. He said the party would arrange legal representation if required and had launched a helpline (8588833548) for parents and relatives unable to contact those who participated in the protest.
He also said he would visit Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to meet those injured during the protest and the Parliament Street police station to seek details of FIRs registered and people detained in connection with the demonstrations.
Responding to criticism over his absence from Monday's protest, Kejriwal said he had travelled to Punjab due to prior commitments but claimed his son and daughter had participated in the demonstration and were present when tear gas shells were fired. He said the entire AAP stood with the protesters and would continue to support the movement.