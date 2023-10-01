'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' & Ding Dong Bell, new projects for child welfare by Congress' Jawahar Bal Manch

The Jawahar Bal Manch, an children's welfare organisation supported by the Indian National Congress, will lunch its Mohabbat ki Dukaan programme from 14 November, the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Dukaan will weekly food packets to street children.

But first, on 2 October, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Jawahar Bal Manch will launch 'Ding Dong Bell', a programme under which children can click on a bell icon on the organisation's website to express any wish related to education. All attempts would be made to fulfil genuine wishes.

Jawahar Bal Manch president GV Hari said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters, "We are not doing anything for political purposes. Our aim is ensuring the well-being of children and that they become good citizens."

Jawahar Bal Manch (JBM) is an organisation dedicated to the welfare and empowerment of children.