'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' & Ding Dong Bell, new projects for child welfare by Congress' Jawahar Bal Manch
Launching October 2, one of them is a 'wish fulfilment' programme for children — all efforts will be made to fulfil any wish pertaining to education (say, a bicycle to get to school easily!)
The Jawahar Bal Manch, an children's welfare organisation supported by the Indian National Congress, will lunch its Mohabbat ki Dukaan programme from 14 November, the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
The Dukaan will weekly food packets to street children.
But first, on 2 October, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Jawahar Bal Manch will launch 'Ding Dong Bell', a programme under which children can click on a bell icon on the organisation's website to express any wish related to education. All attempts would be made to fulfil genuine wishes.
Jawahar Bal Manch president GV Hari said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters, "We are not doing anything for political purposes. Our aim is ensuring the well-being of children and that they become good citizens."
Jawahar Bal Manch (JBM) is an organisation dedicated to the welfare and empowerment of children.
"If any child presses the bell icon on the website of our organisation, he/she can express any wish related to education. Suppose if a child wants a bicycle and really needs it to get to school easily, we will provide it," Hari continued.
Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal will launch the 'Ding Dong Bell' programme in Chandigarh, he added.
The Congress' Scheduled Caste department president Rajesh Lilothia alleged that efforts are being made to "saffronise" education through the New Education Policy, meaning that focusing on the right education for children's welfare and the nation's progress is paramount right now.
"The Constitution is in danger. We all have to stand up to protect the Constitution," Lilothia added.
Next month, continuing the focus on disprivileged children, the Jawahar Bal Manch will launch its 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' programme on Children's Day, 14 November. To beging with, the pilot project will see food packets distributed among street children once a week in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Throughout the Bharat Jodo Yatra and after it, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been urging the party cadres and others to open mohabbat ki dukaanei (shops to spread love) in the prevailing nafrat ka bazaar (market of hate).
With inputs from PTI
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines