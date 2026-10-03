‘Mohammad’ Deepak gets bail after arrest, months after Bajrang Dal row

Kotdwar gym owner Deepak Kumar was granted bail a day after being arrested following a complaint by businessman Sanjeev Tonk.

Deepak shot to prominence after confronting Bajrang Dal members who had allegedly pressured a Muslim shopkeeper to remove 'Baba' from his store's name.

He subsequently faced protests outside his gym, a death threat offering Rs 2 lakh for his killing and a sharp fall in his business; the Supreme Court stayed proceedings in the earlier case in August.

Kotdwar gym owner Deepak Kumar, who became known as 'Mohammad Deepak' after confronting members of the Bajrang Dal over their harassment of a Muslim shopkeeper, was granted bail on Friday, 2 October, a day after being arrested in a fresh case involving a local businessman.

Deepak was produced before the court of the sub-divisional magistrate in Kotdwar around 6.30 pm and released after furnishing three bonds of Rs 50,000 each. He was also served a notice under Section 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), requiring him to maintain peace for six months.

The arrest followed a complaint by businessman Sanjeev Tonk, who alleged that Deepak abused, assaulted and threatened to kill him following a disagreement over a social media post. According to the complaint, Tonk had commented on a post by Deepak concerning the partial demolition of a mosque in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Deepak allegedly subsequently went to Tonk's shop on Thursday morning and threatened him.

The two sides, however, have given sharply different accounts of what happened.