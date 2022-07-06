Mommy burnout & recovering from it

Steps to tackle Mommy burnout:



Setting boundaries is key to reversing mommy burnout. It is also essential to take help from those around you and understand that 'doing it all' does not make you a better mother.



*Take help with feeding the baby. Use the bottle if you must to allow the mother some rest on days where cluster feeding is a pattern.



*Dedicate chores of the house to other family members in the house. Hire help if it is feasible.



*Selfcare is a method to tank you up from depleted energy levels. Take that walk, go for that manicure, meet that friend for coffee, make that phone call.



*Set realistic parenting and self-expectations. Do what works for you and your baby. Not what your parent or sister or neighbour did with their baby.



*Limit guests and visitors in the house. Have clear demarcation on days when people visit to see the baby & limit setting up the house or organising snacks for them to a bare minimum.



*Allow the house to be messy, the older child that screen time, your meals to be simpler, your clothes to be simple, and expectations of those around you to be shattered if they must be since you do not owe an explanation to anyone in this phase with a baby.