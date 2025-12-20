Money laundering case: ED questions Anil Ambani’s son for second straight day

The Enforcement Directorate continued its probe into an alleged bank loan fraud on Saturday, questioning Jai Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani, for the second day in a row, officials said.

The 34-year-old executive’s statement, first recorded on Friday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is being further examined as the agency deepens its investigation, officials added.

The inquiry centres on financial dealings between the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group and Yes Bank. According to officials, the private lender’s exposure to Reliance Group companies stood at around Rs 6,000 crore as of 31 March 2017, before swelling to nearly Rs 13,000 crore within a year.