ED questions Jai Anmol Ambani in Yes Bank probe; Delhi HC scraps Union Bank fraud tag

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned Jai Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani, in Delhi as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud involving Yes Bank, according to official sources.

Officials said the statement of the 34-year-old was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is likely to continue on Saturday. The probe relates to the exposure of Yes Bank to companies of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), which reportedly rose sharply from around Rs 6,000 crore as on 31 March 2017, to nearly Rs 13,000 crore within a year.

According to the agency, a substantial portion of the lending to entities such as Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL) turned into non-performing investments, resulting in alleged losses of about Rs 3,300 crore to the bank. Anil Ambani has previously been questioned by the ED in connection with related investigations involving group companies.

Separately, the Delhi High Court on Friday set aside a decision by Union Bank of India declaring the bank account of a company owned by Jai Anmol Ambani as “fraudulent”, citing procedural lapses. Justice Jyoti Singh held that no show cause notice had been properly served on the petitioner before the account was classified as fraud, violating principles of natural justice.