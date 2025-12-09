CBI books Anil Ambani’s son and Reliance Home Finance in Rs 228-crore bank fraud case

The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has registered a case against Jai Anmol Anil Ambani — son of industrialist Anil Ambani — and RHFL (Reliance Home Finance Ltd) in an alleged fraud that caused a loss of Rs 228 crore to Union Bank of India, officials said on Tuesday. Former RHFL director Ravindra Sharad Sudhakar has also been named in the FIR.

The CBI acted on a complaint filed by Union Bank (formerly Andhra Bank), which had sanctioned credit limits of Rs 450 crore to RHFL through its SCF branch in Mumbai.

According to the bank, the loan was meant to support the company’s business operations and was subject to strict financial discipline, including timely repayment, regular servicing of interest, proper submission of security details and routing of all sale proceeds through the designated bank account.

Officials said RHFL failed to honour repayment commitments, leading the bank to classify the account as a non-performing asset on 30 September 2019.