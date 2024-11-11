Money laundering case: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal gets medical bail

The Bombay High Court on Monday, 11 November, granted medical bail to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, who is an accused in a money laundering case.

In May 2024, a single bench of justice N.J. Jamadar granted interim bail to Goyal on medical grounds.

Justice Jamadar on Monday made the interim order permanent.

Goyal (75) is suffering from cancer and had sought bail to undergo treatment.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed his plea and said he could be admitted to a hospital of his choice and take treatment while in custody.