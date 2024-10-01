Monsoon 2024 brought 7.6 per cent more rain than normal: IMD

The 2024 monsoon season has ended, with 7.6 per cent more rainfall than normal, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday, 1 October.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh got excess rainfall, according to the IMD data.

The monsoon is critical for India's agricultural sector, with 52 per cent of the net cultivated area dependent on it.

This primary rain-bearing system is also essential for replenishing reservoirs that provide drinking water and support power generation across the country.