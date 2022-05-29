Monsoon arrives three days early in Kerala

The Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its usual date of June 1, marking the start of the four-month rainy season that is crucial for India's farm-based economy.

Kerala has been receiving rainfall since Saturday and 10 out of the 14 weather monitoring stations in the state have received more than 2.5 mm rains, thus fulfilling the criteria for the onset of monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, May 29, against the normal date of onset of June 1, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

However, while the monsoon has advanced over Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu, the Bay of Bengal arm of the weather system was sluggish as it continued to linger just above the Andaman islands.