Monsoon covers entire India 6 days ahead of schedule, says IMD

The southwest monsoon has covered the entire country six days ahead of the normal date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday, 2 July.

"The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab today. Thus, it covered the entire country on 2 July 2024, against the normal date of 8 July (six days before the normal date of covering the entire India)," the IMD said in a statement.

The monsoon arrived in Kerala and the northeastern region on 30 May, two and six days earlier than usual.