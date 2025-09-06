Monsoon fury unleashed: Rajasthan drowns amidst loud red alert

Heavy rains battered large parts of Rajasthan on Saturday, 6 September, flooding low-lying areas, crippling traffic, and damaging property, even as the Meteorological Department issued a red alert for four southern districts.

In Jaipur, a man and his daughter were killed and five others injured when a portion of a dilapidated house collapsed. Udaipur also faced heavy downpours, with a school boundary wall caving in, while in Kota’s Ramganjmandi area, a 40-year-old farmer died after being struck by lightning.

Bhilwara saw relentless rain from early morning, leaving colonies submerged under two to three feet of water, flooding underpasses, and forcing school closures across Ajmer, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, and Salumber.