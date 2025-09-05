Punjab: Ex-Indian hockey stars join rescue, relief ops in flood-hit areas
While Centre announces assessments and pledges support, major financial packages or revised compensation thresholds yet to be implemented
Former Indian hockey luminaries Jugraj Singh, Rupinder Pal Singg, and Gurwinder Singh Chandi have swapped their sporting gear for rescue equipment, joining efforts to aid flood-stricken communities in Punjab.
The state faces its most catastrophic flood in decades, with over 1,900 villages across all 23 districts submerged, at least 43 fatalities, and more than 3.7 lakh acres of farmland inundated, according to official estimates. Approximately 3.5 lakh residents have been affected.
Jugraj Singh shared that BSF, army, police, local administration, and NDRF are operating "on a war-footing" to conduct rescue missions and distribute essential supplies. Medical camps are now being organised to manage the looming threat of diseases.
Rupinder Pal Singg, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, has helped evacuate around 6,000 people in the Gurdaspur region, including 1,500 from Dinanagar. While there have been no fatalities reported there, livestock losses have been extensive.
Gurwinder Singh Chandi recounted incidents of evacuating a snake-bite victim, ensuring a bride reached her wedding venue safely, and transferring a pregnant woman to a medical facility where she delivered the next day — highlighting the human side of rescue efforts.
Agricultural devastation and relief demands
Punjab’s agriculture has borne the brunt of the disaster. Over 3.7 lakh acres of farmland, especially paddy fields, have been submerged just weeks before harvest, with sprawling crop and livestock losses reported.
Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan surveyed the affected zones and stated the compensation available — Rs 6,800 per acre — is grossly insufficient. Khudian is urging the Centre to increase it to Rs 50,000 per acre, and push for the release of Rs 8,000 crore pending in rural development and market development funds, as well as a dedicated flood relief package.
Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann echoed these concerns in a letter to the prime minister, calling for:
Immediate release of Rs 60,000 crore in pending Central funds
Revised, fair compensation for farmers
Relief measures for displaced families and restoration of agriculture in core districts like Gurdaspur, Amritsar, and Kapurthala
Meanwhile, the MSME sector in Ludhiana has appealed for a Rs 1 lakh crore relief package, citing damages to agriculture, dairy farming, and industrial infrastructure. Estimated losses include Rs 49,700 crore in crop damage and Rs 30,000 crore in industrial setbacks. They’ve also requested tax reliefs and financial moratoria to support recovery.
Union minister Chouhan reiterated the government’s commitment to assistance, saying relief efforts and Central support are underway, with two high-level Central teams assessing the situation.
Opposition leaders, including Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and others from AAP, have voiced frustration over the absence of a declared special relief package, criticising the delay and demanding equitable treatment for Punjab compared to aid dispatched abroad.
The combined devastation — including over 3.7 lakh acres of submerged farmland, heavy human and livestock losses, and widespread disruption — has prompted a chorus of demands for substantial government aid. While the Centre has announced assessments and pledged support, major financial packages or revised compensation thresholds have yet to be implemented, intensifying farmer and public discontent.
With PTI inputs
