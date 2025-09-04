Rising rivers, ravaged fields: Punjab flood toll hits 37

A fresh spell of heavy rainfall has compounded Punjab’s flood crisis, pushing the death toll to 37 on Wednesday, 3 September, and devastating crops across 1.75 lakh hectares in 23 districts—the state’s worst deluge since 1988.

Rising toll and damages

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department confirmed fatalities across 12 districts, with the highest in Hoshiarpur (7), followed by Pathankot (6), Barnala (5), Amritsar and Ludhiana (4 each), Bathinda and Mansa (3 each), and one death each in Gurdaspur, Patiala, Rupnagar, SAS Nagar, and Sangrur.

Three persons remain missing in Pathankot.

Major crop losses have been reported in Gurdaspur (40,169 ha), Mansa (24,967 ha), Amritsar (23,000 ha), Fazilka (17,786 ha), Ferozepur (17,620 ha), and Kapurthala (14,934 ha).

Villages and people affected

Over 3.55 lakh people across 1,655 villages are affected. Rescue and relief operations are being conducted by the NDRF, Army, BSF, Punjab Police, and local authorities.