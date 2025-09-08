Monsoon intensifies: IMD sounds red alert for Gujarat

Darkening skies and swelling monsoon clouds have put Gujarat on high alert, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red warning for heavy rains over the next 48 hours.

The alert, triggered by a persistent low-pressure system and an active monsoon trough, covers northern districts including Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Patan, and parts of Saurashtra-Kutch, where extremely heavy downpours are likely. Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, and Kheda are also expected to receive significant rainfall, while South Gujarat remains under an orange alert.

Officials cautioned that rainfall intensity may ease after two days but urged vigilance in the immediate period. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea due to rough conditions. Gujarat has already recorded 23 per cent above-average rainfall this monsoon season.