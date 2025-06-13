Monsoon likely to cover most parts of northwest India by 25 June: IMD

The southwest monsoon, which regained momentum this week, is expected to cover most parts of northwest India, including Delhi, by 25 June, well ahead of the usual dates, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The primary rain-bearing system reached Kerala on 24 May, marking its earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009, when it arrived on 23 May.

Aided by strong low-pressure systems over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the monsoon advanced quickly over the next few days, covering parts up to central Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and the entire northeast by 29 May.

However, it stalled from 28-29 May until 10-11 June before becoming active again.

The lack of rainfall since early June led to a sharp rise in temperatures, triggering heatwave conditions across large parts of northwest and central India since 8-9 June.

According to the IMD’s extended range forecast, the monsoon is now likely to cover the remaining parts of central and eastern India and some areas of northwest India by 18 June.