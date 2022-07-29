Moose Wala's parents get son's face tattooed on their arms
As a tribute to his son, Sidhu Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh, got his son's face tattooed on his arm
A video of his tribute to the late Punjabi singer-rapper was shared on social media.
Besides his son's face, the father also got 'Sarwan Putta' (obedient son) inscribed in Gurmukhi.
Sidhu's mother Charn Kaur also got his face inked besides 'Shubh Sarwan Putt'.
Moose Wala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, 28, was shot dead while driving his vehicle in Mansa district on May 29, a day after his security cover was withdrawn.
He was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Moose Wala's song 'The Last Ride' was reportedly a tribute to rapper Tupac Shakur, who was shot dead in his car at the age of 25 in 1996.
