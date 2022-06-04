Moosewala case: Punjab govt request for probe by sitting HC judge turned down, say sources

The Punjab government request for a probe by a sitting high court judge into the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala has not been accepted, according to sources.

The sources said a communication in this regard has been sent to the state government by the court administration. The HC administration is learnt to have told the government that it cannot spare a judge.

The high court is short of 38 judges with a pendency of around 4.50 lakh cases.