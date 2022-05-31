Moosewala makes final journey on favourite tractor, thousands join procession

A sea of mourners bid a tearful farewell to popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was cremated at his native village in Mansa district on Tuesday afternoon.



The body of the 28-year-old singer-politician, who was shot dead on Sunday, was brought to his home in Moosa village amid tight security on Tuesday morning from Mansa civil hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted.



Moosewala's family, including his parents, were inconsolable as they sat beside the body at their home.



His mother was seen trying to console her husband as people from Punjab, Rajasthan and Chandigarh among other places queued up in large numbers to get a last glimpse of the singer.



The singer's favourite tractor, which had featured in many of his music videos, was bedecked with flowers for his last ride to a family-owned field for the cremation.



Notwithstanding the scorching heat, mourners joined the funeral procession as Moosewala's father and mother stood on the tractor with folded hands, accompanying their son on his final journey.