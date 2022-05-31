Moosewala murder: Bishnoi moves Delhi HC against Punjab Police

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, named as a suspect in the sensational murder of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court following the denial of his plea by a NIA court where he pleaded not to grant his custody to Punjab Police, expressing fears of a 'fake encounter.'



Bishnoi has alleged that due to political pressure Punjab Police can do mishappening with him.



"I have moved a petition before High Court for my client, we have requested in our plea to direct Tihar Jail authority and Delhi Police, that if Punjab Police comes to take Bishnoi to Punjab on transit or production remand, full security should be given to him," said Bishnoi's lawyer Vishal Chopra.