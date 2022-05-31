Moosewala's last rites on Tuesday, several mourners gather at his residence

Several mourners gathered at the residence of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab's Mansa district on Tuesday morning as the family prepared to conduct his last rites.

Accompanied by some relatives, Moosewala's father received his son's body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem, around 8:15 am.

The body has been taken to his residence at Moosa village in Mansa. The last rites of Moosewala, who was killed on Sunday, will be performed on Tuesday.

A heavy police force has been deployed outside the residence of the slain Punjabi singer.