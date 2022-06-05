Moosewala's murder intensifies inter-gang acrimony

The Punjab Police are also anticipating a gang war and are regularly keeping a tab on the activities of anti-social elements.



In Delhi Police Special Cell's custody, Bishnoi has even admitted that his gang was responsible for Moosewala's brutal killing.



"Though denying his own role as he is lodged in jail, Bishnoi has confessed that his gang could be responsible for the killing [Moosewala's murder]," official sources said.



Lodged in Tihar jail in a MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case, Bishnoi is allegedly involved in more than five-dozen criminal cases lodged against him in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. He had once threatened to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan.



The Special Cell of Delhi Police is currently probing the incident from all angles and also questioning Bishnoi in the matter. It was learnt that gangster Bishnoi is not cooperating with the police.



"He is not disclosing details about the incident but admitted that his gang was behind it," the source said.



Meanwhile, Sachin Bishnoi, a nephew of Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for Moosewala's murder while speaking to a news channel.



He claimed that Mossewala's murder was a revenge for the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in August last year. As per sources, Middukhera was a close friend of Lawrence Bishnoi.