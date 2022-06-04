Moosewala's parents to meet Shah in Chandigarh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday pledged to put the killers behind bars at the earliest.



"Police have got vital clues regarding the murder of Sidhu Moosewala and the day is not far when we will nab the perpetrators of this heinous crime," he assured the aggrieved family during his visit to their native home in Mansa district.



The Chief Minister said Moosewala was a multi-talented artist who was blessed with mesmerising voice and creativity.