More protests at Osmania University over Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit

The Congress leaders, however, claimed that Rahul Gandhi's visit was not political. They said he would visit the hostel and mess and interact with students to know about their problems. They maintained that he has been visiting universities in different parts of the country.



MP Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that Rahul Gandhi will go ahead with a visit to the university.



He slammed the TRS government for denying permission for the visit.



"When BJP leaders can visit Osmania University and address meetings and when birthdays of KCR and KTR can be celebrated, why can't our leader visit the campus. Is it the property of CM KCR?" he asked.



He argued that the visit by Rahul Gandhi is not political in nature as he plans to go around the hostels and mess and also interact with students to know about the problem of unemployment.



State Congress chief Revanth Reddy said since Osmania University played a key role in first and second phase of Telangana movement, Rahul Gandhi is keen to visit the campus to interact with students and gather details.



"Why is KCR scared?" he queried.