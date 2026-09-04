More rain forecast in UP as floods affect 3.5 lakh people in 26 districts

Rain and thundershowers are likely at many places in western Uttar Pradesh and at a few places in eastern parts over the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday, 4 September, as flooding continues to affect more than a third of the state's districts.

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh received rain in the 24 hours ending Friday evening, with Sultanpur recording the highest rainfall at 16.4 mm, followed by Gorakhpur at 10.4 mm. Aligarh received 9.4 mm, Shahjahanpur 8.6 mm, Meerut 7 mm, Bareilly 5.3 mm, Muzaffarnagar 5 mm and Jhansi 4.9 mm.

Barabanki recorded 3.6 mm, Bahraich 2.6 mm and Moradabad 2 mm.

According to the relief commissioner's office, around 3.53 lakh people in 26 districts have been affected by the floods. Of these, 17,544 people have been evacuated to safer locations and 4,847 are staying in relief shelters.

The state government has deployed 1,634 flood outposts, 1,697 boats and motorboats and 1,068 medical teams in affected areas. A total of 1,312 flood shelters have also been set up.