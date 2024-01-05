More space for INDIA allies, Congress to focus on 255 seats in Lok Sabha

In a significant political move, hinting at giving more concessions to INDIA block parties, Congress has opted to streamline its participation plans by concentrating on just 255 out of the 543 parliamentary seats, reported the Indian Express.

This signals a potential willingness to reduce the number of contested seats compared to the 2019 national elections and aligns with the party's commitment to engage in seat-sharing discussions with INDIA partners.

This came after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal held discussions with members of the party's five-member national alliance committee. This committee, after extensive consultations with state units, submitted its report, obtaining approval to initiate talks with constituents of the INDIA bloc.

Sources said Congress has decided to hold talks with INDIA parties on a state-to-state basis which means Congress would hold talks with the AAP in Delhi and Punjab separately.

“The same will apply with the Left as also other parties which would want to contest in more than one state under the banner of INDIA alliance,” reads the report.