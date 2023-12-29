BJP to project Modi as Hindu Hriday Samrat in LS polls: Shashi Tharoor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on the issue of Hindutva by projecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Hindu hriday samrat (emperor of hearts)", Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Friday.

In a post on X, Tharoor noted that Modi is set to inaugurate the Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22 January and the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi on 14 February, following which the Lok Sabha general elections will be announced.

The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said the Lok Sabha elections are shaping up to be a "Hindutva versus popular welfare battle", and questions on economic growth, creating two crore jobs a year, and putting disposable income into the pockets of every Indian need to be debated.

"The message is clear. In 2009, Mr Modi was sold to the Indian electorate as the avatar of economic development, the CEO of Gujarat Inc., who would bring development to all Indians. In 2019, with that narrative collapsing in the wake of the disastrous demonetisation, the Pulwama terrorist attack gave Mr Modi the opportunity to convert the general election into a national security election," Tharoor said.