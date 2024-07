More than 200 mm rainfall in Mumbai over 24 hours, NDRF teams deployed

Several locations in Mumbai received over 200 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 8 am on Monday, 22 July, with the intense rain in the morning briefly disrupting local train services during the rush hour between Kalyan and Thakurli stations, causing delays.

Some areas received up to 34 mm of rainfall in just one hour between 6 am and 7 am. The civic body claimed its Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) located across the city recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall at multiple locations in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Mumbai to tackle any situation amid the forecast of a high tide and moderate to heavy rains in the city and its suburbs, officials said.

In its latest forecast for the next 24 hours starting at 8 am on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs", according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A high tide of 4.59 meters is expected at 12.59 pm, the BMC stated.

Malabar and Mulund Hill recorded 34 mm of rainfall between 6 am and 7 am, followed by Bhandup with 29 mm, Wadala East with 24 mm, and Versova with 20 mm.