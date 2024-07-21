Mumbai sees heavy showers; flights diverted, waterlogging in many areas

Heavy rains pounded Mumbai and its suburbs on Sunday, 21 July, disrupting flight operations and inundating roads in many parts of the city, officials said.

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were suspended twice for a brief period due to inclement weather and low visibility, a source said.

At least 15 flights were diverted to the nearby airports, mainly Ahmedabad, till 4 pm.

As intermittent heavy spells of rain hit the city, runway operations were suspended at 12.12 pm for eight minutes and from 1 pm to 1.15 pm, the source said.

Flights of IndiGo, Air India, Vistara and Akasa were diverted, it was stated.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the city received 82 mm of rain, the eastern suburbs 96 mm, and the western suburbs got 90 mm till 4 pm.