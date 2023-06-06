More Yatri Niwas to come up for Amarnath Yatra: J&K L-G

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that four to five more Yatri Niwas will come up for the Shri Amarnath Yatra.



Sinha, who is also the chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), told reporters on the sidelines of an official function in Jammu that new Yatri Niwas will come up at Baltal, Nunwan Camp and one at entry point to Kashmir.



"This will help accommodate pilgrims and facilitate them smoothly. A road from Chandanwari to Baltal is also in the pipeline.